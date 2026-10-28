FEC Campaign Finance System Hacked Before Midterms

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) experienced a cybersecurity breach attempt, leading to a temporary shutdown of its electronic filing system. This system is crucial for campaigns to file election-related data. According to Politico, the FEC's cybersecurity staff detected attempted intrusions and shut down the affected parts of the system to contain the attack.

The incident occurred just a week before the midterm elections, but it should not impact the security of the voting process, as the FEC is not involved in counting ballots. The agency serves as the campaign finance watchdog for federal elections, where campaigns and political action committees (PACs) report donor and spending information.

NBC News reported that the FEC's electronic filing system has been offline since around 10 p.m. ET on Monday. The outage prevents organizations from filing mandatory 24-hour and 48-hour spending reports, which detail campaign expenditures. Steven Mele, president and CEO of MBA Consulting Group, noted, "The result is there will be less disclosure on the elections" until the system is restored.

The FEC confirmed that its IT staff is actively working to restore service, and users can still search the website for past reports. The Reuters report indicated that the agency will not penalize campaigns for not filing data during the outage, as long as they file within 24 hours after the system is back online.

The breach attempt comes amid record-breaking spending in the midterm elections, with approximately $11.21 billion spent on advertising and future reservations, according to political ad tracker AdImpact. Much of this spending is driven by super PACs, which can accept and spend unlimited funds.