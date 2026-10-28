Florida King Tides Cause Record Flooding

Parts of the Florida coast are experiencing unprecedented flooding due to what residents are calling the "highest king tide ever." King tides, which are the highest predictable tides of the year, have been causing significant coastal flooding in south Florida this week. The "Miami Herald" reports that an unprecedented amount of saltwater has surged into coastal communities from Miami to Palm Beach, flooding streets and businesses.

On Tuesday (October 27), both Fort Lauderdale and Miami recorded over two feet of water above high tide, marking the most floodwater ever recorded in Miami outside of a hurricane. According to Local 10 News, the king tide flooded streets on Tuesday night amid a supermoon swell, with the peak expected on Wednesday morning. The saltwater intrusion has impacted low-lying roads and properties, and authorities have advised drivers to avoid flooded roads.

The flooding coincides with a weather pattern that developed on Saturday (October 24), bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and unusually high tides, as reported by iHeart. The Weather Prediction Center issued a Level 2 out of 4 excessive rainfall risk for Saturday, particularly along Florida's Atlantic coast. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms have produced 3 to 6 inches of rainfall in eastern metropolitan areas, with isolated locations receiving more than 10 inches.

Palm Beach County has been particularly affected, with king tides raising water levels and flooding beaches and roadways. According to Yahoo News, the powerful tides occur when full and new moons create a stronger gravitational pull, making high tides higher than normal. The county experienced flooding over the weekend, with water levels reaching 2.07 feet in Lake Worth Beach, the third-highest king tide water level recorded since 2010.

Coastal Flood Advisories remain in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, with elevated surf and dangerous rip currents expected. Residents are encouraged to monitor updated forecasts as weather conditions develop throughout the week.