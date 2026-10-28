NBA's First Overall Pick To Debut Tonight

The first overall pick in this year's NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa, is set to make his regular-season debut tonight for the Washington Wizards against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dybantsa, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury, has been upgraded to available for the game, as reported by ESPN.

The rookie forward missed the Wizards' first four games after injuring his ankle in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 16. During the preseason, Dybantsa averaged 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and two steals per game, shooting over 42% from the floor, according to UPI.

The Wizards, currently holding a 2-2 record, will face the Cavaliers, who are 2-1, at 7 p.m. EDT in Cleveland. The team will be without Justin Champagnie, who is out due to a foot injury suffered on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets. Other players, including Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins, are also sidelined with injuries.

Dybantsa's debut comes as the Wizards look to bolster their lineup. The 6-foot-9 forward from BYU had an impressive college season, averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 51% from the field. His addition is expected to strengthen the Wizards' roster, which has been led by veteran forward Anthony Davis and point guard Trae Young this season.