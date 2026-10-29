DOJ’s ‘Operation Ghostbusters’ Takes Aim At Massive Student Aid Scam

Federal authorities have launched a nationwide crackdown called "Operation Ghostbusters" targeting a large student aid fraud scheme that officials say has stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from U.S. taxpayers since 2021. According to the Department of Justice, organized groups used stolen identities—often from Americans who never went to college—to create fake "ghost students" at schools across the country, then collected federal student aid in their names.

At a Thursday (October 29) news conference, Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald said these fraudsters used artificial intelligence to fill out applications and even to complete coursework, making the fake students appear real. Some even paid people to take part in online classes, further tricking universities into believing these students existed.

Officials estimate that more than 830,000 suspicious student financial aid accounts have been uncovered so far. The Department of Justice said the scam has led to at least $32 million in identified losses, but the real amount may be much higher. After tuition and fees were paid, leftover aid was sent to bank accounts controlled by scammers, with some funds transferred overseas, especially to Kenya. Investigators have already seized more than $750,000 in cryptocurrency linked to these networks.

So far, five people have been charged in the investigation, which began in April. Charges include theft of government money and aggravated identity theft, with indictments in Nebraska, New Jersey, and other states. The crackdown spans more than 40 active cases in 26 FBI field offices, with more than 20 U.S. attorneys’ offices involved nationwide.

McDonald said, "These are not isolated errors. This is organized fraud at scale." He also noted that in California, about one-third of community college applications submitted in 2024 were flagged as suspicious.

The Department of Justice says this is just the first phase of enforcement, and more arrests are likely. McDonald warned, "If you steal American identities, if you steal taxpayer dollars, if you exploit programs meant to help students build their future, we are resolved to find you and prosecute you."

Officials also warned that victims of identity theft could face ruined credit and bills for loans linked to an education they never received. The Department of Justice continues its investigation, with more enforcement actions expected as they work to dismantle the international student aid fraud ring.