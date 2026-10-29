Spain In Mourning After Deadly Train Collision

Spain is in mourning after a tragic train collision on Wednesday (October 28) killed at least 68 people and injured over 100 more in central Spain. The accident occurred when a high-speed train traveling from Madrid to Seville collided with a stationary train near Toledo, according to BBC News. The crash sent two carriages down an embankment, and emergency crews rushed to assist the injured.

The collision happened just after 9 a.m. local time between the municipalities of Mora and Orgaz. The stationary train, operated by private rail company Iryo, had stopped due to a computer failure. Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente explained that a control center in Madrid had made an "inexplicable" decision to instruct the trains to move again without speed restrictions. The moving train, operated by state-owned Renfe, struck the Iryo train from behind, as reported by the Boston Herald.

Survivors described harrowing scenes, with passengers thrown into the air and trapped in the wreckage. "Suddenly, everything started falling apart," said British tourist Samy Paul, who was on the Renfe train. "There was blood all over," he told the Associated Press.

The crash is Spain's deadliest train disaster in 13 years and the second deadly rail collision this year, following a similar accident in January that killed 46 people. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared three days of national mourning and called for increased safety measures to restore confidence in the high-speed rail system, which was once a source of national pride.

In Madrid, a minute of silence was held in Cibeles Square to honor the victims. The gathering, attended by political leaders, also turned into a protest against the government, with some participants calling for Transport Minister Puente's resignation, Euronews reports.

The investigation into the crash continues, with authorities examining the circumstances that led to the tragic event. The Spanish Civil Guard is collecting DNA samples from relatives to help identify the victims. The crash has prompted discussions about the safety and management of Spain's rail infrastructure, as the nation seeks answers and accountability.