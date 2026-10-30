Big 12 Commissioner Steps Down For New Job

The Big 12 Conference is on the hunt for a new commissioner as Brett Yormark announced his decision to step down after five years in the role. Yormark, who joined the league in 2022, will leave at the end of the college football season to pursue a position outside of college sports. His last day will be January 31, 2027, as reported by Yahoo Sports.

During his tenure, Yormark successfully guided the Big 12 through a period of significant change. He oversaw the addition of eight schools, including BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida, and Houston in 2023, followed by Utah, Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State in 2024. This expansion solidified the conference's position as a formidable Power Four group.

Yormark also played a key role in renegotiating a more favorable media rights deal, enhancing the league's commercial and national relevance. "When I accepted this job, my goal was to put this conference on an upward trajectory," Yormark said in a statement. "The next commissioner of this league will inherit a conference that is '16 strong.' There has never been a better time to be a member of the Big 12 than right now."

The Big 12 Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for Yormark's successor. University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas A. Girod, Chair of the Big 12 Board of Directors, expressed gratitude for Yormark's leadership, stating, "Brett's vision, business acumen, and confidence put us on the path we find ourselves on today," as noted by WV Sports Now.

Yormark's departure marks the end of a transformative era for the Big 12, leaving a strong foundation for future growth and success.