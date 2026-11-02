Props From 'Batman Returns' Up For Auction

Batman fans have a unique opportunity to own a piece of cinematic history as "The Ultimate Batmobile Auction" is set for Monday, November 23, 2026, in Los Angeles and online. Organized by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies, the auction will feature the iconic Batmobile from Tim Burton's 1992 film "Batman Returns." This 19-foot-8-inch vehicle, designed by Carl Casper, is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million, potentially setting a new auction record for a Batmobile, according to MyNewsLA.com.

The Batmobile, built on two Chevrolet Impala chassis, retains its original glossy black finish and features a radio-controlled flaming exhaust system. The auction will also include a range of other Batman memorabilia, such as an original Batsuit and cowl from "Batman Returns," and a model of the Batmobile from Burton's 1989 "Batman," as reported by Head Topics.

In addition to Batman items, the auction will showcase props and costumes from other superhero films, including Captain America's shield and War Machine's helmet from "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and Superman's costume from "Superman IV," Action Figure Insider reports.

Catherine Williamson, managing director of Hollywood memorabilia for Julien's Auctions, stated, "This blockbuster auction spanning the entire cinematic history of the Caped Crusader—from Tim Burton’s pioneering 'Batman' and 'Batman Returns' to Christopher Nolan’s definitive 'The Dark Knight' trilogy—represents not only a turning point for the Batman mythology, but for Hollywood and global pop culture itself."