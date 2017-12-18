10 Crazy Keith Richards Stories On His Birthday

1. He Fell Out Of A Tree And Wound Up With A Blood Clot

In 2006, after swimming with bandmate Ronnie Wood off a private island in Fiji, Keith climbed a tree and perched himself in it, seven feet off the ground. When he jumped off, he knocked his head on the trunk. Days later, he had a blinding headache and suffered two seizures. The rocker had to be flown four hours to New Zealand where a neurosurgeon operated on him to fix a blood clot in his brain. Keith was back on stage six weeks later.

2. He Refused To Take The Stage Until He Had Shepherd’s Pie

During the Stones’ 1989 Steel Wheels Tour, Keith heard there was a shepherd’s pie at the venue and he was very excited to eat it. However, he arrived late and others took some of the food. Upset, he refused to go on stage until another pie was made for him. Keith wrote how people learned from the incident saying, “It’s now famous, my rule on the road. Nobody touches the shepherd’s pie til I’ve been in there. Don’t bust my crust, baby.”