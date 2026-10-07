Rolling Stone Names Music's Greatest Screams Just In Time For Halloween: See The Full List

October 7, 2026

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Halloween is coming, and Rolling Stone is getting in the spirit with a ranking built to give you goosebumps.

The magazine has named the 10 best screams in music history: the moments when singers stop holding back and let out a sound so raw it stops you in your tracks. Some screams are full of heartbreak, some sound like pure terror and others are bursts of joy. Every one is impossible to forget.

Here are the 10 screams that made Rolling Stone's list.

See the full list here

The list also covers a lot of ground. Classic rock legends are on it, along with funk icons, emo heroes and nu metal heavyweights, which shows that a great scream isn't limited to one genre.

The ranking isn't about the best songs. It's about the single moment in each track when the singer pushes their voice past its limits. Think of the lung-busting wail, the throat-shredding howl or the scream that still gives you chills years later. If you're building a Halloween playlist or just want to hear some of the most intense vocal moments ever recorded, start here.

Turn it up, but maybe warn the neighbors first.

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Photo: Junko Kimura / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images
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