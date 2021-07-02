Feedback
KIIS 101.1 logo

KIIS 101.1

Jase & PJ In The Morning

Contests and Promotions

Tackle Germs With Aqium Ultra And Win Tickets To The Footy!

Tackle Germs With Aqium Ultra And Win Tickets To The Footy!

How To Listen To iHeartRadio On The Go!

How To Listen To iHeartRadio On The Go!

KIIS 101.1 Podcasts

  • Will & Woody

    Will & Woody

    Raw and unsalted, Will & Woody have made a vow: to make a 'genuine attempt' at being less crap and more better-er. According to the guys, life would be pretty vanilla without stitch ups. So, I guess we don’t really know what they’re gonna dish up. But with a pinch of banter, a sprinkle of above-average gags, and a full cup of spontaneity, we know it’s gonna be some tasty biz. Tune in weekdays from 4pm on the KIIS Network

  • Jase & PJ

    Jase & PJ

    PJ's like the best friend you never had; easy to love, impossible to hate, and takes endless roasts from her mate Jase, like a champ. And the other half? Known for his pranks and borderline antics on and off-air, Jase the wit master is damn-near impossible to stump and knows a good VonZipper trucker cap when he sees one. Tune in weekday mornings from 6am on Melbourne's KIIS 1011.

  • 3pm PickUp

    3pm PickUp

    Monty, Yumi Stynes & Kate Langbroek bring their vibrant and bubbly energy each afternoon from 3pm on KIIS 101.1 and share their relatable stories and hilarious moments from their real lives. Whether you’re doing the school run or listening at work, these three ladies will brighten your afternoon with laughter, fun and outrageous revelations from the glittering universe of pop culture and reality.

  • The Kyle & Jackie O Show

    The Kyle & Jackie O Show

    Australia's #1 radio show. Kyle & Jackie O are joined every day by the world's biggest stars on Sydney's number 1 hit music station, KIIS1065. Get the FULL SHOW on demand daily, plus mini best-bit episodes for your quick fix.

Latest News

Listen To KIIS101.1 On iHeartRadio
Partner Content

Listen To KIIS101.1 On iHeartRadio

Coles To Make A Major Change That Will Scrap The ‘Health Food’ Aisle
Partner Content

Coles To Make A Major Change That Will Scrap The ‘Health Food’ Aisle

Red Rooster Are Giving Away A Year’s Worth Of Fried Chicken And We’re SO...
Partner Content

Red Rooster Are Giving Away A Year’s Worth Of Fried Chicken And We’re SO...

Chat About KIIS 101.1

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

Connect

Explore

iHeartRadio

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Genres

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.