Raw and unsalted, Will & Woody have made a vow: to make a 'genuine attempt' at being less crap and more better-er. According to the guys, life would be pretty vanilla without stitch ups. So, I guess we don’t really know what they’re gonna dish up. But with a pinch of banter, a sprinkle of above-average gags, and a full cup of spontaneity, we know it’s gonna be some tasty biz. Tune in weekdays from 4pm on the KIIS Network
PJ's like the best friend you never had; easy to love, impossible to hate, and takes endless roasts from her mate Jase, like a champ. And the other half? Known for his pranks and borderline antics on and off-air, Jase the wit master is damn-near impossible to stump and knows a good VonZipper trucker cap when he sees one. Tune in weekday mornings from 6am on Melbourne's KIIS 1011.
Monty, Yumi Stynes & Kate Langbroek bring their vibrant and bubbly energy each afternoon from 3pm on KIIS 101.1 and share their relatable stories and hilarious moments from their real lives. Whether you’re doing the school run or listening at work, these three ladies will brighten your afternoon with laughter, fun and outrageous revelations from the glittering universe of pop culture and reality.
Australia's #1 radio show. Kyle & Jackie O are joined every day by the world's biggest stars on Sydney's number 1 hit music station, KIIS1065. Get the FULL SHOW on demand daily, plus mini best-bit episodes for your quick fix.
Listen To KIIS101.1 On iHeartRadio