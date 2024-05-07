The Bear logo

The Bear

Edmonton's Best Rock!

On Air Schedule

The Jess Jackson Show

The Jess Jackson Show

Live
See More
Bre

Bre

6:00 PM-12:00 AM

See More
Bearly Awake

Bearly Awake

12:00 AM-6:00 AM

See More

The Bear Podcasts

    Yukon and McCord - Audio Bites

    Yukon and McCord - Audio Bites

    Yukon and McCord are the face of Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear. Self-deprecating, irreverent, and chalked full of sick and twisted characters. There is no way to predict what they will say or do each morning, but we can guarantee a nonstop mix of laughs and great rock tunes!

    Ashleigh Darrach on The Bear- Audio Bites

    Ashleigh Darrach on The Bear- Audio Bites

    All the Best audio from Ashleigh Darrach on the Bear!

    The Jess Jackson Show - Audio Bites

    The Jess Jackson Show - Audio Bites

    All the best audio from Jess Jackson!

    Bre - Audio Bites

    Bre - Audio Bites

    Hey, I'm Bre! I'm 100% an Edmontonian. I'm a sarcastic smartass with a quick tongue, and some may say a heart of gold. I love a good craft beer, going bowling and watching the Oilers in action. I'm here for a good time and hopefully a long time.

Playlists from The Bear

Latest News

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.