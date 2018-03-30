McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices

Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.

In a pair of Facebook posts, the company explained how to tell if your spices are too old, like way too old. Thankfully, it's not too hard to figure it out.