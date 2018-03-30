McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices
By Dave Basner
June 16, 2021
Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.
In a pair of Facebook posts, the company explained how to tell if your spices are too old, like way too old. Thankfully, it's not too hard to figure it out.
Spring cleaning, anyone? Except for black pepper, McCormick spices in rectangular tins are at least 25 years old. What's in the back of your spice cabinet? Show us! http://bit.ly/2GC1JGTPosted by McCormick Spice on Sunday, March 18, 2018
When's the last time you took a peek into your spice cabinet? You should see “Hunt Valley, MD” on McCormick labels. If...Posted by McCormick Spice on Thursday, March 22, 2018
If your spices are in a rectangular tin or if they were packaged in Baltimore, congratulations, your seasoning has been around for a quarter of a century.
If you've got old spices, the good news is you don't have to worry about them making you sick, but it might be in your best interest if you don't use them. When spices age, they lose their flavor so adding old spices to your dishes is pretty pointless.
McCormick recommends making sure your spices have a strong aroma and taste, and a vibrant color. You should also replace them every three years.
Photo Credit: Dave Basner