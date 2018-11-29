Mom Accuses Southwest Of Name-Shaming, Laughing At Daughter's Unusual Name

Airline gate agents probably see their fair share of strange and unusual names, but most usually don't make a big deal out of it. However, one agent at John Wayne International Airport in Orange County, California couldn't help but laugh with her coworkers and make fun of the owner of one unconventional name, and it happened to belong to a five-year-old girl.

Her name is Abcde, pronounced "Ab-city," and when her mother, Traci Redford, heard what was going on and saw the agent pointing at her child, she immediately said something. According to KABC, Redford told the gate agents, "Hey if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I'd appreciate if you'd just stop."

Traci then saw the agent take a photo of her daughter's boarding pass and later learned the agent had posted it on social media. Redford filed a formal complaint with Southwest but two weeks passed without the airline doing anything, so she contacted her local news.