Mom Sees Ghost Of Son After It Triggers Her Home's Security Camera
By Dave Basner
November 19, 2021
Plenty of strange things have been caught on home security cameras from a woman wearing restraints to strangers licking doorbells, but what one mom in Atlanta captured on her home security cam will send chills down your spine.
Her name is Jennifer Hodge and as she was watching TV in her bedroom with her 21-year-old daughter Lauren, she checked her phone and saw a notification that there said, "Your entryway camera saw someone." Attached to the message was an image from the camera that seemed to show a transparent, bearded male figure in what look like pajamas. While that is enough to freak anyone out, what Jennifer and Lauren realized next truly left them shook - the person in the picture looked exactly like Jennifer's son Robbie, who died two in 2016 at the age of 23.
Last night, I was home alone with my youngest daughter watching a show in my bedroom... We started an hour long episode...Posted by Jennifer Bryant Hodge on Sunday, January 6, 2019
The women ran to the kitchen to find out what was going on but there was no one in there and no evidence of a break-in. Since then, Jennifer hasn't seen anything strange in the house, but has been touched by the experience. She told the Daily Mail, "Now, I feel like he was letting me know he is happy in heaven. That brings me some comfort, but I still just think it's weird. I'm in awe - why did this happen to me? I haven't seen anything since and I had never seen a ghost before... I don't know what to believe. I'm still in a state of shock."
This is a more clear picture of what my nest cam security system caught on film Saturday night.... Rip Robbie HodgePosted by Jennifer Bryant Hodge on Monday, January 7, 2019
It probably didn't surprise Jennifer that Robbie would visit her. She described her son as "one of the most giving, caring, loving human beings." In fact, Jennifer and Robbie spent a lot of time helping others, even setting up a charity to assist those battling addiction. Robbie himself struggled with addiction and wound up passing away at age 23 from an accidental overdose of fake Xanax.