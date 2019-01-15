Mom Sees Ghost Of Son After It Triggers Her Home's Security Camera

Plenty of strange things have been caught on home security cameras from a woman wearing restraints to strangers licking doorbells, but what one mom in Atlanta captured on her home security cam will send chills down your spine.

Her name is Jennifer Hodge and as she was watching TV in her bedroom with her 21-year-old daughter Lauren, she checked her phone and saw a notification that there said, "Your entryway camera saw someone." Attached to the message was an image from the camera that seemed to show a transparent, bearded male figure in what look like pajamas. While that is enough to freak anyone out, what Jennifer and Lauren realized next truly left them shook - the person in the picture looked exactly like Jennifer's son Robbie, who died two in 2016 at the age of 23.