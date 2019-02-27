A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs
By Lauren Crawford
March 16, 2022
Queen Bey has long been a leader of female empowerment.
Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music. In honor of Women's History Month, we've compiled her most female-empowering tracks, and broken down the lyrics that have gone on to define a generation of women.
Scroll down to see our ranking of Beyoncé's most female-empowering tracks.
15. "World Wide Woman"
Choice lyrics: If it's like a Mac you want, maximize the full potential/ Baby, if you connect with me, I'm just like your high-speed cable/ Even if you gotta fly to where they drive on the passenger side/ I'll be the like the Audubon: when you get on, you won't know how to let go/ (Browsing won't do) you got to click right here; come find me/ (I'll assure you) the places you've never been I'll take you
Like the world wide web, women drive everything. In this song, Beyoncé reinforces the fact that women are connectors, women are driving forces of change, and when women are involved possibilities are endless.
14. "Grown Woman"
Choice lyrics: I'm a grown woman/ I can do whatever I want/ I'm a grown woman/ I can do whatever I want/ They love the way I walk/ ‘Cause I walk with a vengeance/ And they listen to me when I talk 'cause I ain't pretending/ It took a while, now I understand just where I'm goin'/ I know the world and I know who I am/ It's 'bout time I show it
Sometimes you just need to hear that you are a grown woman who can be whoever you want to be!
13. "Upgrade U"
Choice lyrics: Partner, let me upgrade you/ Flip a new page/ Introduce you to some new things, and upgrade you/ I can (up), can I (up), let me, upgrade you?/ Partner, let me upgrade you/ I can do for you, what Martin did for the people/ Ran by the men, but the women keep the tempo/ It's very seldom, that you're blessed to find your equal
"Upgrade U" is pretty self-explanatory. It makes it clear that if you are lucky enough to find a good woman, she'll upgrade your life. It's the track you put on when you or anyone you know needs a reminder of how much of a boss they are.
12. "Freedom"
Choice lyrics: Freedom! Freedom! I can't move/ Freedom, cut me loose!/ Freedom! Freedom! Where are you?/ Cause I need freedom too!/ I break chains all by myself/ Won't let my freedom rot in hell/ Hey! I'ma keep running/ Cause a winner don't quit on themselves
"Freedom" allows you to release any and all self-doubt you may be experiencing. The track reminds you that you can and will accomplish anything you set your mind to, and you will not allow anything to get in the way of your dreams.
11. "6 Inch"
Choice lyrics: Six inch heels, she walked in the club like nobody's business/ God*a*n, she murdered everybody and I was her witness/ She works for the money, she work for the money/ From the start to the finish/ And she worth every dollar, she worth every dollar/ And she worth every minute (she works for the money)
"6 Inch" is a powerful metaphor. Bey uses the imagery of a 6-inch heel to show wealth, power, and how women can stand up and be sexy, strong individuals while also being professional queens. #WeCanDoItAll
10. "Sorry"
Choice lyrics: Middle fingers up, put them hands high/ Wave it in his face, tell him, boy, bye/ Tell him, boy, bye, middle fingers up/ I ain't thinking 'bout you/ Sorry, I ain't sorry/ Sorry, I ain't sorry
"Sorry" says it all — women don't have to apologize for being strong, fearless, and independent; and anyone who tells us otherwise can stick it.
9. "Pretty Hurts"
Choice lyrics: Pretty hurts/ Shine the light on whatever's worse/ Perfection is the disease of a nation/ Pretty hurts/ Shine the light on whatever's worse/ Tryna fix something/ But you can't fix what you can't see/ It's the soul that needs the surgery
"Pretty Hurts" is like a breath of fresh air. The song not only sheds light on societal pressures women face every day, it allows us to look in the mirror and see beyond our reflection. The track causes us to dig deeper, and focus on what really matters — who we are beyond the surface.
8. "Me, Myself And I"
Choice lyrics: Me, myself, and I, that's all I got in the end/ That's what I found out/ And it ain't no need to cry, I took a vow that from now on/ I'm gon' my own best friend
This track is all about finding strength from within. It tells us girlies we can be just fine on our own.
7. "Diva"
Choice lyrics: Stop the track; let me state facts/ I told you give me a minute and I'll be right back/ Fifty million 'round the world and they said that I couldn't get it/ I done got so sick and filthy with Benj's I can't spend/ How you gone be talking sh*t? You act like I just got up in it/ Been the number one diva in this game for a minute/ I know you read the paper, the one that they call a queen/ Every radio 'round the world know me 'cause that's where I be
There's nothing wrong with being a diva. Queen Bey redefines the meaning of the word with this track, explaining that diva "is the female version of a hustler." She once again shows us that we can be bosses and we can take charge of our lives, careers, and relationships without feeling guilty about it.
6. "Run the World (Girls)"
Choice lyrics: Boy you know you love it/ How we're smart enough/ To make these millions/ Strong enough to bare the children/ Then get back to business/ See, you better not play me/ Don't come here baby/ Hope you still like me/ "F" you pay me/ My persuasion can build a nation/ Endless power/ Our love we can devour/ You'll do anything for me/ Who run the world?/ Girls
This is our anthem! Women have "endless power," and this track is about highlighting just a few of our many capabilities.
5. "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)"
Choice lyrics: 'Cause if you liked it, then you should have put a ring on it/ If you liked it, then you should have put a ring on it/ Don't be mad once you see that he want it/ If you liked it, then you should have put a ring on it
If there ever was a song you needed to reinforce that you don't have to wait for a man, or anyone for that matter, to decide if you're worthy, this is it.
4. "Formation"
Choice lyrics: Okay, okay, ladies, now let's get in formation, 'cause I slay/ Okay ladies, now let's get in formation, 'cause I slay/ Prove to me you got some coordination, 'cause I slay/ Slay trick, or you get eliminated
"Formation" is all about women sticking together — it's our war cry. The track tells us to gather up the troops and go after what we want because there's nothing we can't do as a united force.
3. "I'm Feeling Myself"
Choice lyrics: Changed the game with that digital drop/ Know where you was when that digital popped/ I stopped the world/ Male or female, it make no difference, I stop the world/ World stop.../Carry on
"I'm Feeling Myself" is about removing the guilt that sometimes comes from self-confidence. In a world that all too often tells women to make themselves smaller, the track reminds us that we can be as bold and as confident as we want to be without having to apologize for it.
2. "Irreplaceable"
Choice lyrics: You must not know 'bout me/ You must not know 'bout me/ I could have another you in a minute/ Matter fact he'll be here in a minute, baby
Who didn't use the phrase "to the left to the left" in excess throughout 2006? Bey's instant classic put women in the driver's seat, reinforcing our inner strength, independence, and overall boss chick status. The song makes it clear that no one can define our value; we are the captains of our own ship, and we can stand on our two feet, and if you don't agree, you can two-step it on out of here!
1. "***Flawless"
Choice lyrics: You wake up, flawless/ Post up, flawless/ Ride round in it, flawless/ Flossin on that, flawless/ This diamond, flawless/ My diamond, flawless/ This rock, flawless/ My rock, flawless/ I woke up like this/ I woke up like this/ We flawless, ladies tell 'em/ I woke up like this/ I woke up like this/ We flawless, ladies tell 'em/ Say I, look so good tonight/ God da*n, God da*n/ Say I, look so good tonight/ God da*n, God da*n
"Flawless" is feminism personified. It's the song you put on when you just need a reminder that you're that chick...you're that boss, and you're THAT girl who's capable of any and everything, and you can do it all while looking goodt.
Photo: Getty Images