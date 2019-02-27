A Ranking Of Beyoncé's Most Female Empowering Songs

Queen Bey has long been a leader of female empowerment.

Whether Beyoncé was instructing us to get in formation or she was explaining how we can tell our no-good exes to take their a**es to the left, she has forever been a champion of women through her music. In honor of Women's History Month, we've compiled her most female-empowering tracks, and broken down the lyrics that have gone on to define a generation of women.

Scroll down to see our ranking of Beyoncé's most female-empowering tracks.

15. "World Wide Woman"

Choice lyrics: If it's like a Mac you want, maximize the full potential/ Baby, if you connect with me, I'm just like your high-speed cable/ Even if you gotta fly to where they drive on the passenger side/ I'll be the like the Audubon: when you get on, you won't know how to let go/ (Browsing won't do) you got to click right here; come find me/ (I'll assure you) the places you've never been I'll take you