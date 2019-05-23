Experts Warn Against Charging Your Phone At The Airport

By Dave Basner

November 23, 2021

No one wants to have their phone run out of battery after a day of traveling. Thankfully, most airports are aware of that so they have installed charging stations where travelers can plug in their devices so they start their journeys at 100% battery life. However, it might not be great for your phone, or for you, if you use them.

According to Forbes, cybercriminals can alter the USB connections at power stations so that they install malware on your phone or download your personal info without you even knowing it. One expert explained, "Plugging into a public USB port is kind of like finding a toothbrush on the side of the road and deciding to stick it in your mouth. You have no idea where that thing has been."

Through pedaling like riding a bike to generate energy, a

So what should you do to keep your phone from dying? You're much better off using portable battery pack or a charger that plugs into a wall outlet. If you can't do either, you should buy a dongle called a Juice-Jack Defender which you put in front of your charging cord and it blocks any data from passing through it.

Meanwhile, if you find any tech accessories other travelers have left behind, it's best to avoid them. Rather than take apart a charging station, some hackers will leave behind a cord and hope someone uses it. Inside the cord is an extra chip that releases a malware that lets the bad guys take over your phone.

Photo: Getty Images

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices