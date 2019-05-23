Experts Warn Against Charging Your Phone At The Airport
By Dave Basner
November 23, 2021
No one wants to have their phone run out of battery after a day of traveling. Thankfully, most airports are aware of that so they have installed charging stations where travelers can plug in their devices so they start their journeys at 100% battery life. However, it might not be great for your phone, or for you, if you use them.
According to Forbes, cybercriminals can alter the USB connections at power stations so that they install malware on your phone or download your personal info without you even knowing it. One expert explained, "Plugging into a public USB port is kind of like finding a toothbrush on the side of the road and deciding to stick it in your mouth. You have no idea where that thing has been."
So what should you do to keep your phone from dying? You're much better off using portable battery pack or a charger that plugs into a wall outlet. If you can't do either, you should buy a dongle called a Juice-Jack Defender which you put in front of your charging cord and it blocks any data from passing through it.
Meanwhile, if you find any tech accessories other travelers have left behind, it's best to avoid them. Rather than take apart a charging station, some hackers will leave behind a cord and hope someone uses it. Inside the cord is an extra chip that releases a malware that lets the bad guys take over your phone.
