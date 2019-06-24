Woman Who Died For 27 Minutes Shares Haunting Message When Revived

Madie Johnson's aunt, Tina Hines, recently died. This would normally be incredibly sad news however, Tina was revived. In fact, after suffering a heart attack, Hines was resuscitated six times - four by her husband with CPR and two more times at the hospital with a defibrillator. In total, Tina was considered dead for 27 minutes. When she was brought back for good, she wasn't able to talk because she had a tube in her throat, but she immediately signaled to her family to give her a pen. When they did, she wrote a haunting message to them: "It's real." They asked her what she meant and, with tears in her eyes, she pointed to the sky, clearly meaning heaven.

Madie was so moved by the moment that she had her aunt's statement of "it's real" tattooed on her wrist. She posted a pic of the ink on Instagram, as well as her aunt originally writing it, and shared the story behind it.