Man Painfully Learns Why You Should Never Pet A Wild Bear Cub

Most baby animals are pretty adorable. Puppies, kitties, bunnies, lambs and many others can make your heart melt just by looking at them. It also is human nature to want to touch the tiny critters too. That's usually fine with domesticated animals, but it's widely discouraged when it comes to with wild creatures, especially ones that grow up to be more ferocious. It's not really a lesson most of us need to learn, but one man in Russia figured it out the hard way and it was all caught on camera.

The Russian and his friends were driving along when they encountered a pair of bear cubs hanging out by the side of the road. They pulled over and he pet one of the bears then let the cub smell his hand. It clearly liked what it smelled since it then clamped down on the man's hand and pulled it backwards, causing him to have to struggle to pry his hand from the animal's mouth.