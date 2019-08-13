Man Painfully Learns Why You Should Never Pet A Wild Bear Cub

By Dave Basner

October 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Most baby animals are pretty adorable. Puppies, kitties, bunnies, lambs and many others can make your heart melt just by looking at them. It also is human nature to want to touch the tiny critters too. That's usually fine with domesticated animals, but it's widely discouraged when it comes to with wild creatures, especially ones that grow up to be more ferocious. It's not really a lesson most of us need to learn, but one man in Russia figured it out the hard way and it was all caught on camera.

The Russian and his friends were driving along when they encountered a pair of bear cubs hanging out by the side of the road. They pulled over and he pet one of the bears then let the cub smell his hand. It clearly liked what it smelled since it then clamped down on the man's hand and pulled it backwards, causing him to have to struggle to pry his hand from the animal's mouth.

He's able to escape and run for cover in his vehicle, but they don't drive away. Instead, they continue to attempt to interact with the bears, laughing and talking to them before yelling something at them and driving away.

Based on his reaction in the video, it seems that the man's injuries weren't too bad.

