Why August 31st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 31, 2026

Stevie Ray Vaughan On Stage
Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 31st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, The Rolling Stones released Goats Head Soup. It was not remembered as one of their classics, but on the back of the hit single “Angie,” it went to number one.

In 1991, Metallica started a four-week run at number one on the album chart with the Black Album, which featured hits like “Enter Sandman,” “Sad But True,” “The Unforgiven” and “Nothing Else Matters.” 

In 1995, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in Cleveland, the city where disc jockey Alan Freed coined the term “rock ‘n’ roll” in the early ‘50s.

In 2005, Blondie, Public Enemy and many others performed at a show organized by E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt to save New York City’s landmark punk venue CBGB.

In 1990, Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and Stevie Wonder sang “Amazing Grace” at a memorial service for guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, who died in a helicopter crash four days earlier.

And in 1997, the Microsoft Network webcasted U2’s performance in Dublin. Internet participants were able to control remote cameras at the concert, allowing them to see the event from different perspectives. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

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