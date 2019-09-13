People Who Decorate For Christmas Early Are Happier, According To Science

This definitely tracks: putting your Christmas decorations up early makes you happier.

According to psychotherapists and psychoanalysts, there are real benefits that come with getting in the holiday spirit. Though there will always be people who believe Christmas should not be celebrated until the day after Thanksgiving, these experts may have others convinced to break out the holly and mistletoe ASAP.

"In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood," psychoanalyst Steve McKeown explained to Unilad. "Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"

Psychotherapist Amy Molin agreed with McKeown's sentiment, adding: "Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past, and it helps people understand their identity. For many, putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods." Getting into the Christmas spirit by decorating their homes or putting up the tree a bit early can also help those who have lost a loved one feel closer to that dearly missed individual, Molin explained.

So, if decorating earlier in the year increases happiness, it stands to reason that binge-watching your favorite Christmas movies early, too, will put a smile on your face. While not proven, this sounds like a pretty solid hypothesis. We're in luck, as well, because there are so many amazing holiday flicks on each streaming platform. From family-friendly classics on Disney+ to the Netflix original holiday rom-coms, there is something for everybody.