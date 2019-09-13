The 10 Baldest Rockers Celebrating Bald Is Beautiful Day
By Dave Basner
September 13, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
September 13th is National Bald Is Beautiful Day, when people who are bald because of age, heredity, illness or choice are all celebrated for the gorgeous people they are. To mark the occasion here the ten baldest rockers:
10.Pete Townshend:
9. Peter Frampton:
8.Tom Morello:
7.Joe Satriani:
6.Geoff Tate:
5.David Draiman of Disturbed:
4.Scott Ian of Anthrax:
3.Billy Corgan:
2.Kerry King of Slayer:
1.Rob Halford:
Hair or no hair, here's hoping you have a fantastic Bald Is Beautiful Day!