Innocent Photo Of Girl With Popcorn Creates Disturbing Optical Illusion
By Dave Basner
October 28, 2021
The smallest things can turn an ordinary photo into a mind-bending optical illusion. That's just what has happened with an innocent-seeming photo of a young girl holding a bag of popcorn that someone posted to Twitter. The girl is standing on a field that's being used as a parking lot, so some of the grass has turned brown from all the cars driving over it. That light brown just happens to be the same color as the popcorn in the bag, so when you look at the pic, the girl seems to have disturbingly thin legs. Even when you know about the bag of popcorn, it's still hard not to see the girl with super-slender legs.
Not surprisingly, there have been plenty of responses to the optical illusion on Twitter.
I was seriously concerned and thinking 'this child needs to be saved and fed!' and I saw someone yell out popcorn so I thought 'well... Yes we can feed her popcorn but is it enough?' and then I saw the popcorn bag. 🤦🏼♀️— 🦇 (@thebatnextdoor) November 25, 2019
This picture got me. Took me to read the comments to understand— Day Walker (@hamm_pug) November 25, 2019
Damn. I had to stare at the photo AFTER reading that she was holding a bag of popcorn!— Theresa (@LostMouthFilter) November 25, 2019
This poor child has some sort of muscle-wasting disease, oh wait...— Wait, what? (@haveahavanese) November 29, 2019
December 3, 2019
Thankfully, like with Gal Gadot and her super-long arms, there is nothing wrong with the girl.