Why December 14th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 14, 2021

It’s December 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1962, Bill Wyman made his live debut with The Rollin’ Stones at the Ricky Tick Club, Star and Garter Hotel in Windsor, England.

In 1995, classified White House documents were released, revealing that the FBI spied on John Lennon and his anti-war activities in the early ‘70s in a possible attempt to have him deported. The reports also criticized Yoko Ono’s singing ability.

In 1999, for the first time since 1963, Paul McCartney performed at Liverpool’s Cavern Club. He was joined by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Deep Purple’s Ian Paice.

In 2003, as Ozzy Osbourne slowly recovered from his ATV crash earlier in the month, “Changes,” his duet with daughter Kelly Osbourne, topped the singles chart in the UK.

In 2004, thousands of fans attended a memorial for late Pantera and Damage plan guitarist Dimebag Darrell in Arlington, Texas. Eddie Van Halen, Jerry Cantrell, Zakk Wylde and Dimebag’s brother Vinnie Paul were all also at the ceremony.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

