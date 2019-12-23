Why December 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s December 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1959, an 18-year-old apprentice engineer from Liverpool named Richard Starkey got his first real set of drums for Christmas. He’d later make a career out of it and go by the name Ringo Starr.

In 1968, Led Zeppelin arrived in the United States for the very first time in preparation of their debut North American tour. The group was paid an average of 15-hundred dollars for each show.

In 1994, Green Day played Madison Square Garden, just a few months after only playing small clubs. At the gig, singer Billie Joe Armstrong wore only socks and a strategically-placed guitar.

in 2016, George Michael died peacefully at his home. The former Wham! singer was 53 years old.

In 1977, the Eagles’ sixth album, Hotel California, spent the first of eight non-consecutive weeks on top of the Billboard album chart.

And in 1996, The People vs. Larry Flynt, co-starring Courtney Love, was released.

