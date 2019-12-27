Why December 28th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 28, 2022

Much Travelled Lemmy
Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2015, Motorhead singer Lemmy Kilmister passed away from cancer just four days after his 70th birthday.

In 1968, the Miami Pop Festival, the first major rock concert on the East Coast, took place. The three-day event featured performances from Fleetwood Mac, Three Dog Night, Grateful Dead, Procol Harum, The Turtles and many others.

In 1968, Led Zeppelin played their first ever gig in Canada at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum when they opened for Vanilla Fudge and the MC5.

In 1982, bassist Cliff Burton joined Metallica.

In 1978, Rolling Stone magazine named Some Girls by The Rolling Stones the Album of the Year.

And in 2001, a district court judge reduced a charge against Marilyn Manson from fourth degree sexual misconduct to disorderly conduct following an incident at a Michigan gig where the shock rocker allegedly assaulted a security guard.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.