Rihanna Asks Fans To 'Be Mine' After Posting Lingerie Photo

Rihanna is back at again, posting sexy shots of herself wearing her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

On Wednesday (February 12), the 31-year-old entertainer shared a stunning shot of herself modeling a matching lace panty and bra set with thigh high stockings, hair rollers in her hair and pearls around her neck to set off the chic look. "Be mine, bih. #XXSavageX," she cheekily captioned the steamy photo.

Back in January, Rih Rih dropped her first Savage x Fenty collection of 2020 in honor of Valentine's Day. "New Year, New Valentine’s gift! Get ready to do the most in 2020 with these sexy @savagexfenty styles," she captioned two photos that showed her posing in red lingerie that's equipped with zippers on both the bra and undies. "We have TWO very special boxes curated and designed by one of my faves and first collaborator for #SavageX, @adamselman 🥰!!!! Head to ‪savagex.com‬ NOW to grab yours."