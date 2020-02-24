Why February 24th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

February 24, 2022

It’s February 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1992, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain married Hole’s Courtney Love in Waikiki, Hawaii.

In 1993, at the 35th annual Grammy Awards, the Red Hot Chili Peppers won Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocal for “Give It Away,” U2 took home the trophy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or group with Vocal for “Achtung Baby,” and Nine Inch Nails scored gold for Best Metal Performance for “Wish.” 

In 2000, at the Grammy Awards, Carlos Santana performed and was the big winner, pocketing eight trophies for his album, Supernatural.

In 1982, John Lennon and Yoko Ono won the Grammy for Album of the Year for Double Fantasy.

In 1976, the EaglesGreatest Hits became the first album to be certified platinum by the RIAA for sales of one-million copies. 

And in 1998, Virgin Records sued one of their biggest acts, the Smashing Pumpkins, for breach of contract and non-delivery of albums. They alleged that the band was contractually obligated to deliver seven albums, but only completed three of them. The suit sought compensatory damages, interest and reimbursement of legal costs. It was resolved two weeks later when the band agreed to give Virgin more LPs for an increased rate on royalties.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

