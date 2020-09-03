Here's Every Miami Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Anna Gallegos, Zuri Anderson
March 9, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including 34 in the Miami area. The restaurants chosen run the culinary gamut, showing the rest of the U.S. that Miami isn't only about Cuban sandwiches.
Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavor Town, listed in order of their appearance on the show:
- 11th Street Diner, Season 3, Episode 7 (April 2008)
- Grampa's Cafe Bagels Bakery & Deli, Season 3, Season 10 (June 2008)
- Jamaica Kitchen, Season 4, Episode 7 (September 2008)
- Flakowitz of Boyton Beach, Season 6, Episode 5 (May 2009)
- Blue Marlin Fish House, Season 6, Episode 9 (June 2009)
- La Camarona, Season 6, Episode 10 (June 2009)
- Sonny's Famous Steak Hoagies, Season 7, Episode 1 (August 2009)
- The Whale's Rib, Season 7, Episode 5 (August 2009)
- Whisk Gourmet, Season 19, Episode 5 (March 2014)
- Garbo's Grill, Season 19, Episode 6 (March 2014)
- D.J.'s Clam Shack, Season 19, Episode 6 (March 2014)
- Bad Boy Burrito, Season 19, Episode 6 (March 2014)
- Latin House, Season 19, Episode 7 (April 2014)
- Blue Collar, Season 19, Episode 8 (May 2014)
- Fish House, Season 24, Episode 7 (March 2016)
- Islamorada Shrimp Shack, Season 24, Episode 7 (March 2016)
- DiGiorgio's Cafe Largo, Season 24, Episode 8 (March 2016)
- Green Turtle Inn, Season 24, Episode 9 (April 2016)
- Pilot House Marina, Season 24, Episode 10 (April 2016)
- M.E.A.T Eatery and Taproom, Season 24, Episode 11 (April 2016)
- Taquiza, Season 24, Episode 12 (May 2016)
- Ivan's Cookhouse, Season 25, Episode 6 (September 2016)
- Blackbrick, Season 27, Episode 6 (October 2017)
- Mojo Donuts, Season 28, Episode 5 (March 2018)
- Milly's Empanada Factory, Season 28, Episode 6 (March 2018)
- Mr and Mrs Bun, Season 28, Episode 7 (March 2018)
- Doce Provisions, Season 28, Episode 10 (May 2018)
- Pirate Republic Seafood Season 31, Episode 12 (June 2020)
- Krakatoa, Season 31, Episode 13 (July 2020)
- 3 Sons Brewing Co., Season 32, Episode 3 (September 2020)
- Kababi Cafe by Kuluck, Season 32, Episode 4 (October 2020)
- J28 Sandwich Bar, Season 34, Episode 1 (April 2021)
- Herbie’s Bar & Chowder House, Season 34, Episode 2 (April 2021)
- Irie Island Eats, Season 34, Episode 3 (July 2021)
- Castaway Waterfront Restaurant & Sushi Bar, Episode 34, Episode 4 (July 2021)
These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show:
- Scully's Tavern
- Benny’s Seafood Restaurant
- Havana Hideout
- Tap Tap Haitian Restaurant
- The Federal Food, Drink & Provisions
- Hofbrau Beerhall
- Sakaya Kitchen
- Miami Smokers
- Lou's Beer Garden
- The Local
- LOBA