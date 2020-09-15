Why September 16th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

September 16, 2022

It’s September 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1977, T. Rex singer Marc Bolan died in a car accident in London at the age of 29.

In 2005, during a reunion concert in Atlanta, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil slipped and tore his calf onstage. The show ended early but Vince didn’t let the injury ruin the band’s tour. 

In 1970, Jimi Hendrix made his last live performance when he joined Eric Burdon & War onstage at London’s Ronnie Scott Club. 

In 2006, Bob Dylan had the number one album with Modern Times, his first chart topper since 1976’s Desire.

In 2004, in Hollywood, on the first date of their national tour, Green Day unveiled their new rock opera, American Idiot

And in 2006, R.E.M. was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

