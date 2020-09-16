Here's Every Nashville Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Anna Gallegos, Sarah Tate
March 2, 2022
For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including more than a dozen in the Nashville area. The restaurants chosen to be spotlighted on the hit Food Network show run the culinary gamut, showing the rest of the U.S. that Nashville isn't only about hot chicken.
Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavortown, listed in order of their appearance on the show:
- Martin's Bar-B-Que, Season 9, Episode 5 (May 2010)
- Athens Family Restaurant, Season 9, Episode 11 (July 2010)
- Arnold's Country Kitchen, Season 9, Episode 13 (August 2010)
- Cafe Rakka, Season 10, Episode 6 (October 2010)
- Jamaicaway, Season 10, Episode 12 (December 2010)
- Mas Tacos Por Favor, Season 18, Episode 11 (December 2013)
- Center Point Barbecue, Season 18, Episode 11 (December 2013)
- Grilled Cheeserie, Season 18, Episode 12 (December 2013)
- Caffe Nonna, Season 18, Episode 12 (December 2013)
- Phat Bites, Season 18, Episode 13 (December 2013)
- 55 South, Season 18, Episode 13 (December 2013)
- Soy Bistro, Season 34, Episode 13 (October 2021)
- Riddim N Spice, Season 34, Episode 14 (October 2021)
- Nicky's Coal Fired, Season 34, Episode 15 (November 2021)
- Fattoush Cafe, Season 34, Episode 16 (November 2021)
- Graze Nashville, Season 34, Episode 17 (November 2021)
There were two other restaurants that were featured on the show, but both have closed since their appearances in season 10: Bro's Cajun Cuisine and Savarino's Cucina.