Here's The Best Tennessee Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

For 15 years, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been traveling across the country to highlight some amazing food and local restaurants that customers can't seem to get enough of.

Host Guy Fieri, the mayor of Flavortown himself, has stopped by several restaurants around the Volunteer State to shine a spotlight on some popular, little-known and unique dishes in Tennessee on the fan-favorite show. Check here to see a full list of all the Nashville restaurants featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives and here for those in Memphis that have also earned a coveted spot on the show.

Delish compiled a list of the best restaurant in each state that was featured on the iconic show. So of all the Tennessee restaurants featured on the show, which one was named the best?

Leonard's Pit Barbacue

This Memphis barbecue joint was one of the first in Tennessee to be featured on the show, first appearing on in Season 3, Episode 9 which aired in May 2008. Here's what Delish had to say:

"You've got to get barbecue in Memphis, Tennessee. Luckily, Guy Fieri has already tracked down one of the best joints in town: Leonard's Pit Barbecue. The nearly century-old restaurant is one of the most iconic in the area ,and is known almost as much for its chopped pork sandwich as for the sweet mustard coleslaw that's served on top."

Check here to see the full list of the best restaurant in each state that was featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.