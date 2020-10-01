Why October 4th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

October 4, 2023

It’s October 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Janis Joplin was discovered dead in Hollywood’s Landmark Hotel from an apparent overdose of heroin and alcohol. She was 27.

In 1969, Creedence Clearwater Revival started a four-week run at the top of the album chart with their first number one record, Green River.

In 1996, Van Halen announced that former Extreme singer Gary Cherone would replace Sammy Hagar as the band’s new frontman.

In 2005, Flyleaf released their self-titled debut album.

And in 2013, Nothing Left to Fear, the first motion picture Slash co-produced, hit select theaters. Also that day, the guitarist released the soundtrack to the film, which he scored. It included two original songs as well.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

