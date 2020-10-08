Why October 9th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1987, Bruce Springsteen released his eighth studio album, Tunnel of Love.

In 1993, Nirvana entered the album chart at number one with In Utero, their third and final studio album.

In 2010, to celebrate what would have been John Lennon’s 70th birthday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sealed three time capsules filled with the singer’s post-Beatles recordings and fan contributions. They’ll open them on October 9th, 2040.

In 2001, Bono, R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe and Moby made unannounced appearances at the second of two anti-violence benefit concerts in New York organized by the Beastie Boys.

And in 2003, 172 Limp Bizkit fans sued the band for storming off the stage after just 17 minutes at the group’s Chicago stop on their Summer Sanitarium Tour. The band had been bombarded with garbage.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)