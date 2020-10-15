5 Rockers Without Their Famous Beards For #NoBeardDay

By Dave Basner

October 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It seems there is a holiday for everything and today happens to be National No Beard Day, when America apparently observes a smooth face. 

To celebrate the occasion, here's what five rockers with famous beards look like without their facial hair grown out.

5. Kerry King of Slayer:

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

4. Scott Ian of Anthrax:

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

3. Zakk Wylde

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Happy No Beard Day everyone!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.