5 Rockers Without Their Famous Beards For #NoBeardDay
By Dave Basner
October 18, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
It seems there is a holiday for everything and today happens to be National No Beard Day, when America apparently observes a smooth face.
To celebrate the occasion, here's what five rockers with famous beards look like without their facial hair grown out.
5. Kerry King of Slayer:
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
4. Scott Ian of Anthrax:
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
3. Zakk Wylde:
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
2. Rob Halford:
Photo: Getty Images
1. Billy F. Gibbons:
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
Happy No Beard Day everyone!