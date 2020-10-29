Why October 30th Matters in Rock History

It’s October 30th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1971, John Lennon’s Imagine was the number-one album in the US.

In 1998, all four members of Black Sabbath reunited to play “Paranoid” on The Late Show with David Letterman.

In 1988, Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain smashed his very first guitar.

In 1999, in an early attempt to show video on the Internet, Neil Young “cybercast” his annual Bridge School Benefit. Fans whose modems were able to handle the event saw sets from The Who, Pearl Jamand Brian Wilson.

In 2007, The Eagles releasedLong Road Out of Eden, their first studio album in 28 years. It was available exclusively at Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club and the band’s website.

In 2012, Flyleaf released their third album, New Horizons, their final record with singer Lacey Sturm.

And in 1990, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose was released on $10,000 bail after being arrested for allegedly hitting a neighbor over the head with a bottle. The incident happened after a complaint to police about loud music coming from the singer’s house.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)