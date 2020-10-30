Why November 2nd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

November 2, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

It’s November 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2007, Led Zeppelin’s eagerly awaited reunion concert set for November 26th in London was postponed for two weeks after guitarist Jimmy Page broke a finger. 

In 1974, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young went to number one on the album chart with So Far, the group’s third number one. 

In 1981, Hall & Oates had the number one song in the country with “Private Eyes.”

In 1999, the Foo Fighters released their third album, There is Nothing Left to Lose, their first record to feature drummer Taylor Hawkins

In 2001, the big winners at the Billboard Music Awards were Gorillaz for “Clint Eastwood” and Fatboy Slim for “Weapon of Choice,” both of which won three trophies.

And in 2006, at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the trophy for Best Album for Stadium Arcadium, Gnarls Barkley won for Best Song for “Crazy,” The Killers were named Best Rock Act and Muse won for Best Alternative Act. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

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