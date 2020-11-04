Why November 5th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

November 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s November 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2010, Keith Richards had the number one book on the New York TimesHardcover Nonfiction Bestseller List with his autobiography, Life.

In 1995, Butch Vig, who produced Nirvana’s album Nevermind, made his live debut with his band, Garbage, when they performed at Minneapolis’ 7th Street Entry.

In 1991, the posthumous Stevie Ray Vaughan album The Sky is Crying, featuring ten previously unreleased tracks originally recorded in the ‘80s, came out.

In 1970, Led Zeppelin put out their hit “Immigrant Song” as a single in America.

In 1987, Bruce Springsteen topped the charts with Tunnel of Love, his fourth number one album.

In 1965, Decca Records released The Who’s single, “My Generation” in the UK.

And in 2012, with one day left before the presidential election, musicians like Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead, Bruce Springsteen and Stevie Wonder urged fans to vote for Barack Obama

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

