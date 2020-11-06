Why November 9th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

November 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s November 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, John Lennon met Yoko Ono for the first time at her art show in London.

In 1969, Rod Stewart released his first solo album, the aptly titledThe Rod Stewart Album, which peaked at number 139 on the Billboard 200.

In 1999, the Recording Industry Association of America declared the EaglesGreatest Hits 1971-1975 the best-selling album of the century.

In 1973, Billy Joel released his album Piano Man.

In 1967, the first issue of Rolling Stone was published in San Francisco. It featured a photo of John Lennon on the cover.

And in 1974, Bachman Turner Overdrive had the number one song in the country with “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.” 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

