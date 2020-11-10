Why November 11th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 11th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2011, the four original members of Black Sabbath announced that they would be reuniting and recording a new album followed by a world tour in 2012. Drummer Bill Wardwould later drop out of the plans due to a contract dispute.

In 1965, the Velvet Underground made their performance debut at a high school dance in Summit, New Jersey.

In 1986, Pink Floyd issued a statement that said although Roger Waters was no longer with the band, they would continue using the name.

In 1972, Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley was killed at age 24 when his motorcycle hit a bus. It happened just three blocks away from the intersection where Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident a year earlier.

In 1995, The Smashing Pumpkins’ double album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, went to number one on the album chart.

In 2015, Motorhead drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor died at age 61.

And in 1997, Metallica held a free concert in Philadelphia to celebrate the release of their newest album, Re-Load.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)