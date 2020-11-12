Here's Every Charlotte Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

Charlotte has no shortage of amazing restaurants. From southern barbecue to Greek cuisine to fish tacos to soul food, the Queen City has plenty of choices to answer the age-old question, "What's for dinner?"

As a way to showcase the culinary diversity of Charlotte, nearly two dozen eateries have been featured on Food Network's hit show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives hosted by Guy Fieri. Listed below are all the restaurants Fieri has visited since the show premiered in 2007.

These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show: