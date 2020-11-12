Here's Every Charlotte Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Sarah Tate
March 3, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Charlotte has no shortage of amazing restaurants. From southern barbecue to Greek cuisine to fish tacos to soul food, the Queen City has plenty of choices to answer the age-old question, "What's for dinner?"
As a way to showcase the culinary diversity of Charlotte, nearly two dozen eateries have been featured on Food Network's hit show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives hosted by Guy Fieri. Listed below are all the restaurants Fieri has visited since the show premiered in 2007.
- Bar-B-Q King Drive-In: Season 1, Episode 5 (May 2007)
- South 21 Drive-In: Season 8, Episode 6 (February 2010)
- Dish: Season 8, Episode 8 (February 2010)
- Landmark Restaurant: Season 8, Episode 10 (March 2010)
- Cabo Fish Taco: Season 9, Episode 4 (May 2010)
- Jake's Good Eats: Season 9, Episode 6 (May 2010)
- Pinky's Westside Grill: Season 22, Episode 10 (May 2015)
- Pit Road Bar & Grill: Season 22, Episode 10 (May 2015)
- The Tin Kitchen Food Truck: Season 22, Episode 10 (May 2015)
- 300 East: Season 22, Episode 11 (May 2015)
- Krazy Fish: Season 22, Episode 11 (May 2015)
- Intermezzo Pizzeria: Season 22, Episode 13 (June 2015)
- Mert's Heart and Soul: Season 23, Episode 1 (July 2015)
- JJ's Red Hots: Season 26, Episode 4 (February 2017)
- Papi Queso Food Truck: Season 26, Episode 4 (February 2017)
- Bang Bang Burgers: Season 26, Episode 5 (February 2017)
- The Improper Pig: Season 26, Episode 5 (February 2017)
- Heist Brewery: Season 26, Episode 8 (March 2017)
These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show:
- The Penguin: Season 1, Episode 3 (May 2007)
- Fud at Salud: Season 26, Episode 7 (March 2017)