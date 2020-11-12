Here's Every Charlotte Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Sarah Tate

March 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Charlotte has no shortage of amazing restaurants. From southern barbecue to Greek cuisine to fish tacos to soul food, the Queen City has plenty of choices to answer the age-old question, "What's for dinner?"

As a way to showcase the culinary diversity of Charlotte, nearly two dozen eateries have been featured on Food Network's hit show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives hosted by Guy Fieri. Listed below are all the restaurants Fieri has visited since the show premiered in 2007.

These restaurants have closed since appearing on the show:

  • The Penguin: Season 1, Episode 3 (May 2007)
  • Fud at Salud: Season 26, Episode 7 (March 2017)
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.