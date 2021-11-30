Here's The Best North Carolina Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

For 15 years, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been traveling across the country to highlight some amazing food and local restaurants that customers can't seem to get enough of.

Host Guy Fieri, the mayor of Flavortown himself, has stopped by several restaurants around the Tar Heel State to shine a spotlight on some popular, little-known and unique dishes in North Carolina on the fan-favorite show. Check here to see a full list of all the Charlotte restaurants that have earned a coveted spot on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

Delish compiled a list of the best restaurant in each state that was featured on the iconic show. So of all the North Carolina restaurants featured on the show, which one was named the best?

The Improper Pig