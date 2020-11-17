Why November 17th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

November 17, 2021

It’s November 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1980, John Lennon and Yoko Ono released Double Fantasy. Lennon was killed three weeks after its release.

In 2003, Meat Loaf was rushed to an English hospital after collapsing onstage during a concert in London. It turned out that he had an irregular heartbeat that required emergency surgery.

In 2007, the Eagles had the number one album on the charts with Long Road Out of Eden, their first studio album since 1979.

In 1988, Guns N’ Roses appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone with the headline “Hard Rock Heroes.” The magazine compiled the story over the summer while the band was opening for Aerosmith. Aerosmith assumed they’d be getting the cover but by the end of the tour, GN’R was very popular.

In 1998, The Offspring released their fifth album, Americana.

And in 2003, The Black Keys were forced to cancel their European tour after Dan Auerbach fractured a bone in his foot. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

