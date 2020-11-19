Why November 20th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

November 19, 2021

It’s November 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, The Who’s Keith Moon collapsed during a performance in San Francisco after someone spiked his drink with horse tranquilizer. A 19-year-old audience member fills in on the drums for three songs.

In 1976, Paul Simon hosted Saturday Night Live where he performed “Here Comes the Sun” and “Homeward Bound” with George Harrison. Both Paul McCartney and John Lennon were in New York City, watching the show on TV.

In 1994, David Crosby received a liver transplant. 

In 2001, Kid Rock released his fifth album, Cocky. The record would go on to sell over five-million copies in America.

And in 2007, Velvet Revolver was forced to cancel a four-city Japanese tour after their requests for visas were rejected due to previous drug convictions. 

 And that’s what happened today in rock history.

