Why November 28th Matters In Rock History

It’s November 28th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, John Lennon made his last ever concert appearance when he joined Elton John on stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lennon performed three songs: “Whatever Gets You Thru The Night,” “I Saw Her Standing There” and “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds.”

In 1979, Ringo Starr’s Los Angeles home burned down. While he wasn’t injured, he lost most of his Beatles memorabilia in the fire.

In 1980, Blondie released their album Autoamerican, which featured their hit song, “Rapture.”

In 1987, R.E.M. had their first entry in the top ten with their classic tune “The One I Love.”

In 1999, Rage Against the Machine had the number one album in the country with The Battle of Los Angeles, the band’s second record to top the charts.

In 2006, Pamela Anderson filed for divorce from Kid Rock after four months of marriage.

And in 2005, Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell sued his ex-wife and one-time manager, Susan J. Silver, for more than one-million dollars in damages, claiming she diverted money owed to him to the other members of the band.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)