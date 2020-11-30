Why December 1st Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

December 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It’s December 1st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Janis Joplin made her final appearance with her band, Big Brother and the Holding Company

In 1971,John Lennon and Yoko Ono released their Vietnam War protest song, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over).”

In 1999, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and punk’s Jello Biafra threw a curfew-violating concert in Seattle to protest the World Trade Organization summit.

In 2002, Good Charlotter eleased their second album, The Young and the Hopeless, which featured the hit “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

And in 2004, U2’s 11th album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, went to number one on the charts.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

