National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation is undoubtedly one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time. As we inch closer to Christmas, this holiday comedy is surely being watched (multiple times, probably) by families across the country.

The classic film, of course, is filled with plenty of holiday hijinks that result is some damage being done to the Griswold family home. Power Home Remodeling actually watched the film and assessed how much damage was done throughout the course of the film. After assessing the damage, they figured out how much it would cost the Griswold family to make the necessary repairs.

According to Power Home Remodeling's assessment, the Griswold's Christmas misadventures would set the family back about $10,000. Even with Clarke Griswold's annual Christmas bonus reinstated, that's a lot of money.

Power Home Remodeling shared an infographic with their damage assessment on Instagram, as well. "What’s your favorite quote from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation? We are guessing it’s not the estimate for the damages done to the Griswold home," the caption reads. "As a homeowner, unexpected repairs arise at all times of the year, and even during the holiday season we're here to help with any new window, siding, roofing, or door needs you may have."