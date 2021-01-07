Why January 10th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2016, David Bowie died of liver cancer two days after his 69th birthday.

In 1964, the first American Beatles album,Introducing The Beatles, came out.

In 1984, Motley Crue played their opening show on the first leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s Bark at the Moon Tour. The gig took place in front of 95-hundred people in Portland, Maine.

In 2004, a Los Angeles court awarded Courtney Love custody of Frances Bean Cobain, her daughter with Kurt Cobain. For the past year, since Love overdosed, Frances had been in the care of Kurt’s mother.

In 2008, Radiohead topped the album charts with the physical release ofIn Rainbows, which was originally sold online for a price each fan chose. Even with the unique release, the band sold 122-thousand copies of the band, giving them their second chart topper after 2000’s Kid A.

In 2000, singer Melissa Etheridge announced that David Crosby was the sperm donor of her two children with then-girlfriend Julie Cypher.

And in 2018, British guitarist Eddie Clarke, who was a member of heavy metal bands Fastway and Motörhead died in hospital, where he was being treated for pneumonia. He was 67 years old.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)