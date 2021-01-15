Here's Every San Diego Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
By Anna Gallegos
June 24, 2022
For the past 13 years, Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been highlighting some of the most beloved restaurants in America, including 17 in the San Diego area. The restaurants chosen run the culinary gamut.
Here's every place Fieri has stopped at on his way to Flavor Town, listed in order of their appearance on the show:
- Ramona Cafe: Season 2, Episode 1 (October 2007)
- Hodad's: Season 2, Episode 3 (October 2007)
- El Indio: Season 2, Episode 9 (November 2007)
- Studio Diner: Season 2, Episode 10 (January 2008)
- Crazee Burger: Season 4, Episode 11 (October 2008)
- Pizzeria Luigi: Season 5, Episode 2 (November 2008)
- Hob Nob Hill: Season 5, Episode 8 (January 2009)
- Bluewater Seafood Market & Grill: Season 6, Episode 2 (April 2009)
- Haggo's Organic Taco: Season 17, Episode 9 (July 2013)
- OB Noodle House: Season 17, Episode 11 (August 2013)
- Spirito's Italian Diner: Season 17, Episode 12 (August 2013)
- Crest Cafe: Season 18, Episode 1 (August 2013)
- Grand Ole BBQ y Asado: Season 30, Episode 2 (May 2019)
- Tahini: Season 30, Episode 3 (June 2019)
- Chuy's Taco Shop: Season 30, Episode 4 (June 2019)
- Alforon: Season 30, Episode 7 (July 2019)
- Jo's Diner: Season 30, Episode 8 (July 2019)
Tiger! Tiger! Tavern closed after it was featured on the show.