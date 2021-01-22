Why January 24th Matters In Rock History

It’s January 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Jethro Tull played in America for the first time. They opened up for Led Zeppelin in New York City.

In 1980, a billboard promoting Pink Floyd’s new album, The Wall, went up on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. It was of a blank wall and each day a brick was “removed” from it to slowly reveal the inside spread and title of the album.

In 1976, Bob Dylan started a five-week run on top of the album chart with Desire.

In 2016, David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, topped the charts in both America and the UK.

And in 1995, Van Halen released their Balance LP. It was the last album recorded with singer Sammy Hagar.

