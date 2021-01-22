Why January 24th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

January 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s January 24th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Jethro Tull played in America for the first time. They opened up for Led Zeppelin in New York City.

In 1980, a billboard promoting Pink Floyd’s new album, The Wall, went up on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. It was of a blank wall and each day a brick was “removed” from it to slowly reveal the inside spread and title of the album.

In 1976, Bob Dylan started a five-week run on top of the album chart with Desire.

In 2016, David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, topped the charts in both America and the UK.

And in 1995, Van Halen released their Balance LP. It was the last album recorded with singer Sammy Hagar.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices