Romantic Movie Roulette Tool Will Pick What You Watch On Valentine's Day

By Emily Lee

February 1, 2022

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. With the omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many couples may choose to stay in for a romantic movie night this year instead of enjoying a night out. Picking what movie to watch, though, can be a challenge. Thanks to this Romantic Movie Roulette tool from ReelGood, picking a movie to watch on Netflix has never been easier.

According to a press release, ReelGood, a streaming TV guide, looked into what 2 million U.S. users were watching during the most romantic day last year. They found that viewing for romance movies went up by 27% in the week leading up to Valentine's Day. With so many options to choose from, Reelgood created the Romantic Movie Roulette to help everyone pick a movie this Valentine's Day as easily as possible.

All you have to do is visit ReelGood's site and then spin the wheel in order to get a random romance or rom-com movie recommendation that you can stream on Netflix. The feature also works for other streaming services, and a UK version is available, as well.

Will you be giving the Romantic Movie Roulette a try this Valentine's Day?

