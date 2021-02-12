Valentine's Day is right around the corner. With the omicron surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, many couples may choose to stay in for a romantic movie night this year instead of enjoying a night out. Picking what movie to watch, though, can be a challenge. Thanks to this Romantic Movie Roulette tool from ReelGood, picking a movie to watch on Netflix has never been easier.

According to a press release, ReelGood, a streaming TV guide, looked into what 2 million U.S. users were watching during the most romantic day last year. They found that viewing for romance movies went up by 27% in the week leading up to Valentine's Day. With so many options to choose from, Reelgood created the Romantic Movie Roulette to help everyone pick a movie this Valentine's Day as easily as possible.